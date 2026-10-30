City of Nampa receives a near $43M grant for Robinson Road Railroad Overpass Project

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa announced on Friday that it has been selected to receive up to $42.98 million in federal funding for a proposed railroad overpass project.

According to the city, this funding marks the largest transportation grant in Nampa's history.

The funding will support final design and construction of the new overpass, aimed at improving safety and traffic flow at the intersection of Robinson Road and Greenhurst Road.

The multi-million-dollar project will replace the current railroad crossing with a grade-separated crossing, allowing vehicles to travel over the tracks without being delayed by the trains.

City of Nampa

The Director of Transportation for the City of Nampa, Crystal Craig, says this investment is crucial for the safety of Nampa neighbors.

“As Nampa continues to grow, improving connections across our transportation network is essential for residents, emergency responders, and businesses that rely on these routes every day,” said Craig.

The city says the current crossing creates delays for drivers and poses challenges for first responders. Nampa Mayor Darl Bruner highlighted how this new project is set to alleviate those concerns.

“The federal grant... will help us eliminate a dangerous crossing that is often blocked by trains and make travel safer and smoother for everyone," Mayor Bruner commented.

The railroad overpass project is expected to start in early 2030 and take up to three years to complete. You can find additional information on this project here.

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