City of Nampa receives $1 million to fund forest restoration

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa has received $1 million in grant funding to restore and enhance urban forests throughout the area. The grant funds became available via the Inflation Reduction Act, which included approximately $1.5 billion designated for The U.S. Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Programs and Municipalities.

These federal programs aim to reduce energy costs, improve drainages, and decrease "heat island" effects in urban areas.

In Nampa, the million dollars will go towards evaluating the city's canopy, planting trees where a forest is lacking, as well as removing and replacing dying trees at Kohlerlawn Cemetery.

Project Timeline:



Begin Fall 2024

Completed Fall 2026

City Forester, Adam Mancini said that control measures to minimize the effects of the Cedar Borer insect on the Arborvitae Cedars at the city cemetery have proved unsuccessful. As a result, Mancini hopes to replace the dying species that covers the grounds with a diverse set of tree types to create a more resilient urban forest. The same tactic of diversifying the canopy will be applied throughout the city. In total, Mancini and his team plan to remove 286 Aborvitae Cedar trees and plant 160 trees in their place. The project is slated to begin this year and should be completed by fall of 2026.