Central Elementary welcomes students and families affected by Nampa School District closures

NAMPA, Idaho — Central Elementary School welcomed students and families on Friday. Many students will be attending Central for the first time after the school district voted to close and/or repurpose many buildings due to low enrollment and aging buildings.



Central Elementary was spared because of its importance to this part of the community.

Parents are navigating many changes next year, new schools, a switch to a trimester schedule, and four-day school weeks.

"I love Central Elementary, this is a good place, they have good teachers, and everyone is nice here," declared Central Elementary second grader Santiago.

"Central is a high poverty school, we have a high homeless rate, we're one of three schools in the district that are completely free breakfast and lunch and our relationships are so important to us," explains Family Counseling and Resource Center coordinator Jasmine Flores.

If Central Elementary were to close next year...

"There would be a lot of barriers. We do have established relationships here where families feel safe and comfortable talking about their issues with the teachers here. I just think there would be a lot of broken relationships and trust to rebuild," Flores continued.

The school closures have made students and families need to change schools.

A reboundary process was put in progress to disperse students to new schools after theirs closed.

"Oh, it's a zoo. You're not sure what's going to happen. I don't know busing schedules, and I won't know anything until school happens," said Steve Creswell, parent of a student who is moving to Central Elementary.

As parents are navigating many changes next year, new schools, a switch to a trimester schedule, and four-day school weeks, students are taking it all in stride.

"I feel like in the middle, like okay and happy since we get a break but we don't get to see our friends," said second-grader Kora on four-day school weeks.

Central has been a part of the Nampa community since the 1930s.

"I just think Central has a spirit of bringing people together and in some way, people have a connection to Central that brings them back," added Flores.

"When Central was sixth grade only, I went to school. And then in '96 when they remodeled I was an electrician that did the remodel here, and now my 9-year-old will be coming here due to the closing of Centennial," Creswell recalled.