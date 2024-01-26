Big changes for Nampa School District as officials announce move to trimester schedule

Big changes are on the way for students, staff, and parents of the Nampa School District as officials announce a switch to trimester schedules and possibly also four-day school weeks.



Last December, the school board made a decision to consolidate and close schools

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"I made a decision to move to a tri-6 schedule for our high schools starting next fall," said Dr. Gregg Russell, Nampa School District superintendent

A tri-six schedule includes three trimesters with six classes per day.

The superintendent shared the decision Friday as the District moves away from the current A/B block schedule system after surveying students, parents, and staff.

"They asked for a longer time period to be able to be with their teacher and they asked for more choice in their schedule," continued Dr. Russell.

Each trimester will be 12 weeks long, down from 18 in a semester system.

A trimester schedule is common in Oregon. In fact, I was on a trimester schedule at the University of Oregon.

The move will save money by requiring 20-25 fewer teachers, and with starting salaries close to $50,000 a year, cutting 20 full-time employees would save the district almost a million dollars annually.

Perhaps the largest change for the students will be the amount of time spent in each class. Classes are currently 78 minutes on an A/B day schedule. On the trimester system, it will be down to 60-65 minutes.

Teachers would, of course, also be affected. Shorter prep times and three report cards due throughout the year instead of two, but district officials say this would lower the number of students for each teacher at a given time.

"Our teachers have roughly 180-200 students on a load [on semester system], averaging about 30 kids in the classroom. When you go to a tri-6, each grading period, three in the year, teachers get down to about 150 kids on their load," said Deputy Superintendent Waylon Yarbrough.

The district is also considering a switch to 4-day school weeks. Those recommendations will be presented to the school board on February 9.