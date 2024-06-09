Canyon County's first ever Pride Festival

NAMPA, Idaho — Hundreds of community members gathered at Lakeview Park on Sunday, June 9 for the inaugural Canyon County Pride Festival.



The event, filled with live music, food, and various booths, celebrated LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

Organizers emphasized safety to create a welcoming and secure environment for all attendees.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“Happy Pride!,” cheers a group of Canyon County Pride Festival goers.

Lakeview Park turning into a sea of rainbow as hundreds of members of the Treasure Valley community gathered in celebration of Pride.

"Pride celebrations are this really beautiful gathering of people just sharing something they have in common," says one festival goer.

June, being nationally recognized as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

"Festive, joyful, happy, it's been awesome," says one resident.

"Lots of happiness, love, and people having a good time," says another festival goer.

The event is the first in Canyon County history.

"I don't think Canyon County has ever had a gathering of this many folks who are part of the LGBTQ+ community at one time, and that's the point of Pride," says Tom Wheeler, one of the event coordinators for the Canyon County Pride Festival.

Many members of the community welcomed Pride with open arms. "I've lived here my whole life and I hope that those people who are in the LGBTQ+ community know that they are welcome here and loved," says one Canyon County resident.

"I think it shows people they can be individuals, they can be who they are, they can show their pride," says another resident.

With live music, food, and various booths set up, the event came together in just 20 days. Wheeler tells me a main priority for the event was safety. "Very quickly one of our main goals became safety and security, ensuring that it was a safe festival for everyone involved," Wheeler said.

And at the end of the day — "It's all love," Wheeler said. "Love wins. Everybody has been so peaceful, so excited to be here. The smiles of the families and the folks who have come through the festival doors are what make this all worth it."