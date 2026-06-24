Canyon County man sentenced to life for distributing child sexual abuse material

NAMPA, Idaho — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced that Daniel Whiteley, 47, has been sentenced to life in prison with 40 years fixed for distributing sexually exploitative material. The sentence includes enhancements for being a persistent violator and a registered sex offender. Without those enhancements, the felony carries a maximum of 30 years.

Whiteley was sentenced June 8, 2026, by District Judge Cheri C. Copsey, who said he is “not amenable to treatment” and cited the large volume of files and his lack of accountability.

“This is exactly the kind of predator who has no business walking free in our communities,” Labrador said. “Every file on that laptop was a real child being abused. My office will keep working with local law enforcement to find these criminals, build strong cases, and put them away for as long as the law allows.”

The case began when the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip—generated by a social media platform—identified a user later confirmed to be Whiteley, who had shared child sexual abuse material via direct messages. His social media profile described him as a “46-year-old single male from Idaho, just another dirty old man perv.”

Investigators discovered Whiteley was already a registered sex offender. A search of his Nampa home uncovered a recently broken laptop, which forensic analysts found contained over 1,000 files of abuse material. The victims ranged from toddlers to teenagers, with many shown to have been sexually abused by adults.

The investigation was led by Detective Curtis Carper of the Nampa Police Department, with assistance from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Denise Monn and former Deputy Attorney General James Haws.

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