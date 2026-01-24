Caldwell man faces felony DUI after crashing into Nampa Police car, leading to pursuit

NAMPA, Idaho — A 64-year-old Caldwell man is facing a felony DUI charge after crashing into a police car and fleeing from authorities in Nampa.

According to a Facebook post from Nampa Police, on January 23, Jose Franco Sosa Jr. struck a police car at the intersection of 7th Ave. S. and 7th St. S.

Sosa fled the scene of the crash, prompting a police chase that ended near I-84 and Northside Blvd.

Sosa was arrested and charged with DUI and eluding, both felony charges.

Nampa Police stress the importance of driving sober, saying in their post that drunk driving, "is a selfish act that can have life-long effects on your loved ones and the loved ones that you could hurt…or kill."

Authorities say there are no reported injuries as a result of the crash. Idaho State Police is investigating the incident.

