Best Little Derby in the West brings record crowds and estimated $4M economic boost to Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — The dirt is flying at the Ford Idaho Center — and so is the record book.

This year's Best Little Derby in the West is now the largest equine event by participants ever held at the Ford Idaho Center. Entry is free, and no ticket is required.

WATCH | Organizers say the impact goes far beyond the arena dirt—

Record reining event brings $4M boost to Nampa | Free admission

Inside the arena, reining is a test of precision, with riders guiding horses through spins, circles, and sliding stops.

Outside the arena, show manager George King says the event's growth is showing up in Nampa's hotels, RV spaces, and businesses.

"Estimated we're gonna have about a $4 million economic impact from this one show," King explained.

The event's interest is also pushing the horse park beyond its permanent stall capacity.

"We're over 700 at this show this year, and there's only 648 permanent stalls here. Again, calling up friends and going, hey, listen, we need more stalls out here!," King added.

Neighborhood Reporter Keith Burrell checked in with several nearby hotels, saying most are fully booked for the week, filled with competitors like Matt Mcauslan, whose trip to the arena starts at his hotel room across the parking lot.

"It's a skilled trade. You know, it's a passion, you know, we do make a good living doing this, but it's not a real job, as we always kind of joke about, better than a real job," Mcauslan shared.

For Mcauslan, that connection extends to Kong — a horse he says was bred to do this work.

"They just, they want to stop. They want to turn. This is their job and they crave it," Mcauslan said.

The record-sized event also comes in the first 100 days of College of Western Idaho owning the property. CWI President Gordon Jones says the goal is to continue events like this to help support the venue itself.

ALSO READ | CWI Board of Trustees unanimously approves Ford Idaho Center transfer

"Our commitment is this is not about asking students to fund deferred maintenance. This is really about the property and the activities to be able to fund themselves so we can enhance the academic opportunity and the community enjoyment," Jones commented.

With prize payouts over half a million dollars, King says he expects Nampa's event to be in the top 10 largest reining events in the world.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.