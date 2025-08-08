Authorities search for armed suspect in deadly Nampa hotel shooting

NAMPA, Idaho — Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting another man in a Nampa hotel parking lot Friday morning.

Nampa Dispatch received several reports of shots fired — including a possible injured person — around 9:10 a.m. in the 4100 block of East Flamingo Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male dead in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was known to the suspect.

Before officers arrived, the suspect fled in a black 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche with Idaho license plate 2CBW24P. He was last seen heading northbound on Garrity Boulevard from Flamingo Avenue.

Police identified the suspect as Saengutone Ty Maria, 33, of Nampa. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Maria remains at large and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Authorities urge anyone who sees him not to approach and to call 911 immediately.

The name of the victim has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.