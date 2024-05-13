Another Nampa man arrested for involvement in February 2024 homicide

NAMPA, Idaho — On Monday, May 13, Nampa Police Officers arrested Elias Cervantes, a 21-year-old who was involved in the February 2024 murder of 21-year-old Fabion Angel Delagarza according to police.

The February murder of Delagarza happened on the 2000 block of 5th St North at around 1 am and is believed to be gang-related. Delagarza was located in the street, he had succumbed to gunshot wounds.

Cervantes was charged with accessory to first-degree murder and two counts of destruction of evidence. He's the second suspect arrested for involvement in the Feb. 2024 homicide, joining 18-year-old Gustavo Sanchez Jr. in custody.

Police in Nampa are still investigating this case, and additional arrests are not unlikely. If you have information about the case and would like to speak to authorities, Nampa Police Detectives have directed the public to reach out to Crime Stoppers by calling (208) 343-COPS or visiting www.343.cops.com.