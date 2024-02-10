One dead in Nampa gun-involved homicide

NAMPA, ID — Early Saturday morning, Nampa Dispatch received several 911 calls of shots heard in the 2000 block of 5th Street North. According to the callers, two people on the scene appeared to be shot.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found an adult man and woman with gunshot wounds. The woman was quickly transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive however, the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing story. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes public.