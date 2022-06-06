4 simple ways to lower your auto insurance

With gas and car prices hitting record highs, the cost of driving is only going up. Your auto insurance might be one area where you can save, especially if you are driving less.

Millions of Americans are now spending fewer days in the office. That means less time behind the wheel for Michelle Kostyn.

"I don't go very far anymore, not very far," she told us while filling her SUV with $75 in gas.

Cam Ray has cut back the miles he drives, too. "I'm definitely driving less," he said. "If it's not needed, I'm not driving."

How to cut that insurance bill

But are you still paying the same, or even more, for auto insurance right now, even though you're driving less than you were two or three years ago?

In that case, it's time to pick up the phone. According to John McCormick of CarInsurance.com, a quick call to update your mileage could really save you some cash.

"People don't think about car insurance but they really should," he said. "There are a lot of programs where you have low mileage discounts, and it can save you a lot of money."

Another option is "pay-per-mile" car insurance, offered by companies like Metromile.

"Instead of a flat rate for insurance," Gina Minick of Metromile explains, "our customers pay a low base rate but they also pay a few cents each mile that they drive."

Minick says the savings can add up quickly for remote workers and low-mileage drivers.

"To us, that means you drive about 10,000 miles a year or less," she said.

There are things to think about before making any switch, however.

John McCormick says any low-mileage program will monitor how many miles you drive. Metromile says that's not necessarily a bad thing, especially if you ever have an accident.

"If our insured wasn't at fault we have the data that shows that," Minick said.

Ways to save even if you are not driving less

If you're not driving less, however, there are other cost-saving options for you, too.

Ask about discounts for safe driving or for student drivers

Look at bundling options

Comparison shop companies

Be honest about how much you drive. If you aren't: "The car insurance could deny the claim," McCormick said.

So make some calls, so you don't waste your money.

