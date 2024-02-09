Watch Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner do ’13 Going on 30′ dance on Walk of Fame

Mark Ruffalo got to reenact a few moves from one of his famous movie scenes alongside Jennifer Garner at his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony on Feb. 8. The costars from the beloved film “13 Going on 30” performed moves from the iconic “Thriller”-esque dance sequence atop Ruffalo’s new star.

Garner attended the ceremony to deliver a speech in honor of Ruffalo. (She received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 2018.)

While director David Fincher spoke about the breadth of Ruffalo’s prodigious acting career (from roles in “Spotlight” and “You Can Count on Me” to “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”), Garner said she was there to discuss Ruffalo’s lighter side.

“I have got to be here to honor and elucidate rom-com Ruffalo,” she said. “How lucky are we to have been in a movie that kids are dressing up for as Halloween? It still means something to people.”

Watch Mark Ruffalo’s full Walk of Fame ceremony here, but if you want to see Garner and Ruffalo’s nods to their “13 Going on 30” scene, slide ahead to Garner’s speech at 27:25, or to 52:40, when they pose for photos on the star itself and then bust out a few moves:

Garner pointed out that Ruffalo’s scruffy hair, untucked shirt and overall rumpled appearance became a standard for rom-com actors for years to come. And of course, Ruffalo is best known for his sweet, vulnerable persona — the guy who’s trying his best to win the girl, but isn’t always the most confident about it.

Garner suggested that Ruffalo himself has this vulnerability, which endeared him to his costars. As she delivered her remarks at the podium, she recalled the dance scene they performed to “Thriller” that she filmed with her friend 20 years ago for “13 Going on 30.”

With a slightly teasing tone, she recounted how nervous and uncertain Ruffalo was after their first rehearsal. “Mark went from kind of shocked that we actually had to do this, to antsy, to a deathly quiet, to ‘Bro, this is not for me,'” she said.

Garner also praised Ruffalo with the compliment, “To work with you, Mark, is to love you.”

Afterward, when the pair posed for photos, they did a brief re-creation of the dance once again, laughing as they went.

If you’ve forgotten the original, you can catch up in this clip shared by Australian network 9Honey:

Here’s hoping these two share the big screen again soon!

Watch Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner do ’13 Going on 30′ dance on Walk of Fame originally appeared on Simplemost.com