Manhunt on for murder suspect who escaped Philadelphia hospital

Authorities in Philadelphia are warning residents to be on the alert as a manhunt is underway for a teenage murder suspect.

Police have identified the fugitive as 17-year-old Shane Pryor, who escaped Wednesday after being taken to the emergency room at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to be treated for a hand injury. Authorities said it is believed he fled the area in a stolen Ford F-150 pickup truck with a Pennsylvania license plate reading ZTS-0503.

@USMS_Philly is seeking assistance in locating escapee Shane Pryor, 17. Pryor is a murder suspect who escaped while being transported to a Phila hosptial. It is believed Pryor may be operating a stolen Ford F-150 with PA Tag ZTS-0503 . Tips can be called to 1-877-WANTED-2. pic.twitter.com/0ADZVheBDx — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) January 25, 2024

The Philadelphia Police Department described Pryor as a Black male, 5-foot-7, weighing about 180 pounds, and last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and sweatpants with no shoes. Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore said officers were using canines to search nearby building and parking garages, as well as the homes of any relatives living in the area.

"We know from our investigation so far, looking at a lot of video, that he was able to go in and out of a few buildings in this area," Vanore said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

Pryor was taken into custody on charges related to an Oct. 2020 homicide when the suspect was just 14-years-old. He has been held in a juvenile detention facility ever since. Authorities have advised anyone with knowledge of the fugitive's whereabouts to not approach him as he is "considered dangerous" and to immediately contact police.

