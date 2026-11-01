Man dies after crashing motorcycle into back of vehicle in Boise, police say

BOISE, Idaho — A man died after crashing his motorcycle at a high rate of speed into the back of a vehicle in Boise late Saturday afternoon, according to the Boise Police Department.

The collision happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of South Vista Avenue and West Lemhi Street.

Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The driver of the other involved vehicle was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound Vista Avenue was shut down from Ona Street to Targee Street for the investigation.