Man detained after ramming vehicle into gate of Atlanta FBI office

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has reported that a person has rammed a vehicle into the front gate of its Atlanta offices.

According to the FBI, the incident took place shortly after noon on Monday, and the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody by the DeKalb Police Department.

"There are no injuries and agents are checking the car as a precaution. We don’t have any further information at this time," the FBI confirmed in a statement to Scripps News.

According to local news network WXIA, the man exited his vehicle and attempted to enter the facility on foot before he was apprehended.

In video footage from the scene, you can see a burnt-orange SUV with its hood completely pushed back from hitting the retractable barrier that is meant to keep any unauthorized person from driving through.

While the identity of the suspect has not been made public, the Atlanta U.S. attorney's office told The Associated Press they are looking into possible federal charges.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com