Man climbs Las Vegas Sphere to protest abortions

A man climbed to the top of the Las Vegas Sphere Wednesday, in an apparent act of protest against abortions.

Maison DesChamps, who calls himself “pro-life Spiderman,” livestreamed the climb on Instagram.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police could be seen shutting down traffic on roadways surrounding the sphere, according to Scripps News Las Vegas.

A press release surfaced online by anti-abortion organization Let Them Live, which is the same nonprofit listed in DesChamps’ Instagram bio. In the release, DesChamps complained that the world is growing “apathetic” regarding the issue of abortion.

As of 11 a.m. Pacific Time, DesChamps was still on the Sphere, and multiple people on the street had been detained, according to Scripps News Las Vegas.

Scripps News reached out to the Las Vegas police department for more information.

DesChamps was previously arrested for scaling a 40-story building in Chicago in October. In an Instagram post, he said the climb was an effort to raise money for a mother who had an abortion scheduled for the upcoming weekend. Police called the act a "publicity stunt."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com