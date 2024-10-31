BSU play caller, Maddux Madsen added to shortlist for Davey O'Brien Award

BOISE, Idaho — As the Broncos continue their campaign toward The College Football Playoff, two Boise State Football players are in the running to snag individual honors at the end of the season. And while it's no secret that Ashton Jeanty is hoping to bring the #HEI2MAN to Boise State for the first time in school history, he's not the only one on the team with a chance to secure a prestigious award at the end of this season.

As he quietly leads the Broncos back to prime-time form, quarterback Maddux Madsen is now in the running to win the coveted Davey O'Brien Award. The watch list for the award, which is given annually to the nation's top college quarterback, was released on Tuesday and includes 35 other quarterbacks from across the NCAA.

In 2024, Madsen has 120 completions/193 attempts with a total of 1,482 yards passing and 13 touchdowns. In 7 games, he's thrown just two interceptions. He's also fueled a Broncos offense that ranks third in scoring (46.8 points per game).

The next step in the selection process is to trim down the list of 35 QBs to 16 semifinalists via Fan Vote. Fans can participate in the vote by liking the original Davey O'Brien Instagram post for their quarterback (see below).

This weekend, Madsen will have the chance to continue building his case as the Broncos face off against San Diego State University on THE BLUE. San Diego State is currently 3-4 after being handed a close loss by Washington State University last weekend.

This year’s class includes: Drew Allar (Penn State), Luke Altmyer (Illinois), Rocco Becht (Iowa State), Carson Beck (Georgia), Max Brosmer (Minnesota), Bryson Daily (Army West Point), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Kyron Drones (Virginia Tech), Quinn Ewers (Texas), Dillon Gabriel (Oregon), Eli Holstein (Pitt), Josh Hoover (TCU), Blake Horvath (Navy), Will Howard (Ohio State), Kevin Jennings (SMU), Avery Johnson (Kansas State), Cade Klubnik (Clemson), Riley Leonard (Notre Dame), Maddux Madsen (Boise State), John Mateer (Washington State), Jordan McCloud (Texas State), Kyle McCord (Syracuse), Jalen Milroe (Alabama), Chandler Morris (North Texas), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt), Jake Retzlaff (BYU), Kurtis Rourke (Indiana), Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), Tyler Shough (Louisville), Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati), Caden Veltkamp (Western Kentucky), Cam Ward (Miami), Hajj-Malik Williams (UNLV) and Ben Wooldridge (Louisiana).

Last season saw Lousiana State University's Jayden Daniels receive the award along with the Heisman Memorial Trophy.

About the Davey O'Brien Award

The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award was first issued in 1981. Over its time, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has given away more than $1.3 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life.

In 1938, O’Brien, who was a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955.

