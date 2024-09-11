Alzheimer's disease has no cure but there are ways to reduce your chances of getting it.

MERIDIAN — September is world Alzheimer's month and there is still no cure, but doctors say there are ways to protect ourselves.



Dr. Meltzer says regular exercise may be the best thing we can do to keep our brains healthy.

There are medications that can slow the progression of Alzheimer's but they have side effects that must be weighed.

It’s world Alzheimer's month and there’s good reason to be hopeful. I’m senior reporter Roland Beres for Wellness Wednesday, where we’re healthier together, and while there still is no cure, there are things we can do to reduce our chances of getting it and also slowing its progression.

Because it involves the brain, The National Institute of Health says Alzheimer’s is an even tougher puzzle to solve than cancer.

"The symptoms can vary, so it’s one of the things that makes it a little tricky. There is a cadre or series of symptoms that we do tend to see but there is some individuation,“ said Dr. Daniel Meltzer.

Meltzer says despite some wide variations, the symptoms generally include losing your memory, the ability to do complex tasks, language skills erode, and behavior can change.

Generally, Meltzer says short term memory is affected first.

Meltzer says there are medications that can help slow the progression of the disease but they come with side effects that must be weighed against their benefits.

And even better may be lifestyle changes.

“Exercise really continues to be so important in preventing a variety of diseases, not the least of which are neurodegenerative diseases. So we do believe that exercise can play important role in maintaining health, particularly in maintaining brain health,” said Dr. Meltzer.

So do what you can to get regular exercise, not just for your muscles, but also your mind.

For Wellness Wednesday, where we’re healthier together, I’m senior reporter Roland Beres for Idaho News Six.