Wild horses and burros up for adoption at BLM Off-Range Corral

KUNA, Idaho — Wild horses and burros are up for adoption by the public at the Bureau of Land Management's Wild Horse & Burro Off-Range Corral in Kuna. Adoption costs $125 per animal, with the next adoption event taking place online, starting Monday, June 17.



The horses and burros at the corral are wild animals with no training or handling experience.

Information about the Off-Range Corral and adoptions can be found on BLM's website.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“Mustangs are a part of the American history," said Madison Bery. She loves working with wild horses.

“They’re so majestic, they’re so cool,” Bery added.

She has adopted three horses from the Bureau of Land Management’s Off-Range Corral in Kuna. She tells me that building trust is important when training wild mustangs.

“That’s really all that it’s about, being able to build a bond with these horses,” Bery said. “It’s a really cool experience. Honestly, even if you’re not going to adopt, just come out here and see them."

“They come from Wyoming, Oregon, Nevada, they can come from all over, any state that has a wild horse and burro program," said Raul Trevino, the Boise District BLM Wild Horse and Burro Specialist.

He tells me that these animals come from places across the country where wild populations have reached their limit.

“The range ground and the resources can only support so many animals at once and once that resource starts being depleted, it’s time for us to take action and remove those excess numbers and bring them in and offer them for adoption," says Trevino.

He tells me that these horses aren’t used to interacting with humans.

“When they get here, this is kind of their first experience of being handled by one of us," Trevino explained. "You know they’re not real friendly, they’re going to be skittish, they’re going to want to move away from you."

But that doesn’t stop people from adopting these animals.

“You know, they are adopting a fully wild animal that has not been handled," Trevino said. "And once they adopt, they are under a foster care agreement for a year, so they keep that horse for a year before they can receive title to the horse."

As for Madison, she wants to help find these horses homes.

“It’s as simple as me just taking them out, training them, gentling them and then finding them new homes," ," Bery said. "I just wanna do my little part in it for them. I just hate seeing them in the corrals."