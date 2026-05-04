Two charged with felony aggravated assault after firing at ACSO officials in Kuna

KUNA, Idaho — Two individuals were arrested on charges of felony aggravated assault in connection with a shooting at Ada County Sheriff's officers and officials in Kuna.

According to a press release from the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred at S. Cole Rd. south of W. Ten Mile Creek Road in Kuna on Sunday, May 3.

Multiple ACSO officials were at the location, processing a scene where an individual had taken their own life, when they heard gunshots.

Deputies and others took cover, and no one was injured.

Law enforcement searched for the source of the shots and quickly located a vehicle with its lights blacked out, driving on S. Cole Rd. toward W. Ten Mile Creek Rd.

When they stopped the vehicle, deputies discovered that the passenger had already discarded their firearm, which officials later recovered.

Two individuals were arrested in connection with the shooting: 18-year-old Abel Olmos and a 16-year-old male. Both were charged with seven counts of felony aggravated assault.

Olmos was booked into the Ada County Jail. The 16-year-old was also charged with felony destruction of evidence and was booked into the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center.

On the incident, Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford commented, “We are incredibly grateful that no one was injured during this reckless and senseless incident. Seven individuals were put in harm’s way—including members of our forensic science team and a member of the Ada County Coroner’s Office—who do not carry firearms as part of their duties.”