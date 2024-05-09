Treasure Valley students travel to Kuna High School for Ag Expo

KUNA, Idaho — Kuna High School is teaching thousands of 1st and 2nd graders from all over the Treasure Valley about agriculture. The Ag Expo gives students the opportunity to learn about livestock and farming firsthand.



About 4,000 1st and 2nd graders from Treasure Valley schools are visiting Kuna High School this week.

The Ag Expo happens every few years at Kuna High School.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“It’s a cow, it's a baby, can you say baby cow?”

Kendra Decory is introducing her son to Kuna High School's cows.

“Well, I’m actually an alumni so I graduated from Kuna High School, as an FFA alumni.” says Decory.

She came back to the school to enjoy their Ag Expo open house.

“I think to get him exposed to agriculture is pretty great, to learn about animals and cows. My son, he’s not quite two, but he really loves the tractors. I think that’s probably one of his favorite parts and so between that and the animals it’s a really great opportunity,” says Decory.

The AG Expo is something that Kuna High School does every couple of years, giving young students from all over the Treasure Valley an agricultural experience.

“So we have some piglets and a feeder pig and some lambs,” says Skyler Mecham, a High School senior and an active member of FFA.

“All the animals here, all the different kinds of livestock, they each have a different job so we like to teach the kids what they’re all about,” says Mecham.

She helps groups of students learn about livestock when they come to visit.

“You get a group of kids usually around like 20 to 30 and then we get to walk them through and show them everything and teach them about all of our experiences, and all of the cool animals that we have,” says Mecham.

“It’s important to teach students about where our food comes from,” says Travis Edwards, an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor at Kuna High School.

He tells me that young students love exploring the world of agriculture.

“They just love being here. A lot of them say their favorite is the horses. They love seeing the horses and the animals, a lot of them love the ice cream. We do a hayride and they love to go for a ride on the wagon behind the tractor, they just love being out here and getting their hands on this stuff. It's a lot of fun,” says Edwards.