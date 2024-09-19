The Shoe That Grows: Kuna 7th graders learn about local non-profit helping kids in Kenya

KUNA, Idaho — 7th graders at Fremont Middle School learned about The Shoe That Grows, a product made by a local non-profit to help kids in Kenya. The shoes are adjustable in 7 places and grow 5 sizes.



"Kids feet grow fast whether you live in Kuna or whether you live in Kenya," says Anna Lee with Because International, a local non-profit started in Nampa.

She is teaching 7th graders about their "Shoes That Grow".

"It is a shoe designed for kids, facing poverty and crisis around the world. It grows five sizes. It comes in five sizes and each size grows five sizes to cover the spectrum for kids that need shoes around the world," says Lee.

She tells me these special shoes, made in Kenya, are adjustable in 7 places.

"I think that really impressed all of the students here at our school because I don't think they've ever seen that before," says Holly Massey, a 7th grade teacher at Fremont Middle School.

She tells me that this presentation gave kids a new perspective on shoes.

"They usually just wear their shoes out and get a new pair and so, the fact that the shoes can grow five sizes, I think was really cool for the students to see," says Massey.

"In Kenya alone, rural Kenya alone, over 600,000 kids are in need of shoes. There's just a lot of limited access and we all know, if you are familiar with kids, that kids grow out of shoes so fast. So not only is there an access issue, there's also an issue of keeping kids in shoes that fit them properly so that they can attend school," says Lee.

"We thought: Hey! It would be super fun to actually go out to some school kids and talk about kids in Kenya and the challenges they face in getting to school, particularly about their shoes," added Lee.