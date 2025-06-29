Ten Coal Fire east of Kuna has burned 100 acres with no containment

KUNA, Idaho — Shortly after the 300 acre Homer Fire was reported northwest of Eagle, a second wildfire was reported east of Kuna on Saturday near South Cole Road and Tenmile Creek.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Ten Coal Fire has burned approximately 100 acres and there is currently no containment timeline for the blaze.

There are currently multiple fire engines on the scene in addition to overhead support and one bulldozer.

A release from the Bureau of Land Management states that "crews are on scene making good progress."