Sledding and snowmen: 2025 begins with snowfall across the Treasure Valley

KUNA, Idaho — The New Year brought the first snowfall of the season to Kuna, and residents are seizing the opportunity to enjoy winter activities — sledding, snowball fights, and snowman building were in full swing on New Year's Day.

“We are out currently building a snowman. But we were sledding for the first time," says Shawna Ross, who lives in Kuna.

Ross and her son Isaac were among the many families making the most of the winter weather.

“I remember being his age and enjoying it so much, so I just wanna pass on those fun memories and make our own memories,” added Ross.

Jenny Seegmiller and her children also joined in the fun.

“Well, we're just enjoying the snow. This is the first snow of winter, so we just decided to get a break from being cooped up in the house and enjoy our winter break of no school,” Seegmiller said. “We just love to enjoy the snow. We're a very outdoorsy family, so any chance we can be outside we'll take it whether it's the winter or the summer.”

