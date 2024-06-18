Rural Community Advocates fight proposed solar farm with new billboard in Kuna

KUNA, Idaho — Community members in Kuna have taken a stand against the over 2,000-acre proposed solar farm in Ada County with a new billboard ahead of the public hearing on the matter scheduled for July 10.

The billboard from Rural Community Advocates prompts users to visit SaveOurGround.com, a website which states the concerned community group's goals and the issues they have with the proposal.

Some of their concerns include the impact on property value in the area, the loss of rural character and tranquility, and the potential damage to agricultural land.