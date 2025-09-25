PETA dismisses its own lawsuit against American Ostrich Farms in Kuna

KUNA, Idaho — A lawsuit filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) against a Kuna Ostrich Farm, citing allegations of animal abuse, has been dismissed.

As we've previously reported, a former employee accused American Ostrich Farms of mistreating their livestock.

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture investigated those claims and found "no evidence of mistreatment of the animals" during two inspections of the facility.

Owner of American Ostrich Farms, Alex McCoy, said in a statement, "Our animal care practices continue to meet or exceed all state and federal standards, and our facilities have been repeatedly inspected with no findings of any abuse whatsoever."

American Ostrich Farms says they have changed some of their marketing language to increase transparency about livestock practices.

