Officials remind public to wear a life jacket after swiftwater rescue in Kuna

KUNA — Officials are reminding the public to follow water safety rules after crews worked together to rescue a swimmer from Indian Creek on Friday evening.

Meridian city officials said on Friday, July 10, at 7:40 p.m., the Meridian Fire Department responded with specialized swiftwater rescue resources to assist Kuna Fire & Rescue after reports of a swimmer who had become foot-entrapped in the creek.

Kuna Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene first, where they immediately established rescue operations and sent a rescue swimmer into the water.

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Meridian Fire then arrived on scene with Battalion 31, Ladder 31 and Tech 31. Shortly after, members of MFD's Special Operations Team came to assist.

"Working alongside Kuna Fire & Rescue, crews safely freed the individual and brought them to shore using specialized swiftwater rescue techniques," Meridian officials said. "This successful rescue highlights the importance of regional partnerships and specialized training."

The victim was not injured, officials said.

The city of Meridian says its fire department has recently certified 12 firefighters in swiftwater rescue to help respond to similar incidents across the Treasure Valley.

As more people get on Idaho rivers and waterways, it's important to always wear a properly fitted life jacket. Officials note that water is unpredictable, and strong currents, hidden hazards and changing water conditions can harm even experienced swimmers.