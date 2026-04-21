New grocery stores in Kuna bring budget-friendly options while raising questions about the small-town feel

KUNA, Idaho — New grocery stores are bringing budget-friendly shopping options to neighbors, but some wonder if, with the developments, Kuna's small-town feel will become a thing of the past.

A Costco is currently under construction at Lake Hazel and Meridian Road, and a Grocery Outlet will open next month just across from Ridley’s. While there is talk of a WinCo at the intersection of Columbia and South Meridian Road, city officials in both Kuna and Meridian said no formal applications have been filed.

RELATED | Kuna Fire prepares for vertical growth as taller buildings emerge in town

Kuna neighbor Serenity Gorrell said she grew up in the area and returned recently.

"I grew up here actually, and then we just moved back about two years ago. Just, you know, wanted more of a small town feel," Gorrell said.

Gorrell said the grocery growth comes as welcome news for her family's budget and schedule.

She says that the current grocery options, Ridley's and Albertson's, "can be a bit expensive, and, you know, they're the only things out here. So sometimes you have no other choice," Gorrell said.

WATCH: Learn more about Kuna's grocery store growth

New grocery stores bring budget-friendly shopping options to Kuna

"If you want cheaper options, you have to drive all the way down Meridian Road, which is like 20 minutes and 20 minutes back," Gorrell said. "So that's like a 40-minute trip, and when you have kids, it's not really like something you love doing all the time."

Gorrell said she is glad that Grocery Outlet will provide cheaper options, and notes that WinCo also offers fairer pricing for produce. However, she acknowledged that the rapid influx of people is straining the city's infrastructure.

ALSO READ | Kuna Fire Board of Commissioners votes to explore merging with Nampa Fire

"Things are getting too busy ... I sat at the stop sign by the baseball fields for 20 minutes the other day, which was, you know, crazy," Gorrell said, "Plus, we have the train that goes right through town, so that line also gets pretty long now."

Despite the excitement for new grocery options, Gorrell urged neighbors to continue supporting local businesses, citing The Good Cup coffee shop as an example of a local favorite now competing with a new Dutch Bros.

"I like that there's more local businesses, so definitely support local, shop local, so we can keep those little businesses alive," Gorrell said, "For example, the Good Cup, amazing coffee shop, we love her so much, the sweetest lady, and now they put a Dutch and so don't stop supporting your local coffee."

Despite national retailers coming in, neighbors Kim and Dave Dornbush said they will keep making Ridley’s their grocery spot of choice. The couple moved to Kuna from Utah six years ago.

"People are friendly, great grocery stores, yeah, so we're very happy here," Kim Dornbush said.

Dornbush said the personal connections at Ridley's keep them coming back.

"Everything is great. We know the produce manager. We always say 'hi' to him. If he has a sale, he tells us about it. If he thinks we should try something else, he recommends it," Dornbush said.

She also praised the store's pharmacy staff and noted she uses the store's rewards card to buy groceries.

The Dornbushes mentioned they have driven to the Grocery Outlet on Ten Mile Road in the past for special deals, saying they like the fish and some of the produce there. But even with a new location opening right across the street, they remain loyal to their local routine.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Ten Mile Crossing and surrounding areas are 'hot spots' for development

"We like some of their produce, but usually on a daily basis, we would shop right here," Dornbush said.

Dornbush added that if she stopped shopping at Ridley's, "I would miss my friends here."

"We're delighted with our decision to move here, and we're never moving anywhere else," Dornbush said.

Kuna's new Grocery Outlet is expected to open Thursday, May 21, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to be held at 10 a.m.