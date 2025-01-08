Meta making progress on massive new data center in Kuna

KUNA, Idaho — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is making progress on its new data center located on the outskirts of Kuna.

With the exterior buildings of the data center complete, workers are now focusing on the interior to complete the data halls, according to a Meta spokesperson.

These are peak months for construction — with more than 1,400 construction workers and tradesmen working on the project.

Once completed, the facility is expected to create more than 100 jobs in the community. The new data center is being built near the intersection of King Road and South Cole Road.

Meta says the data center represents a more than $800 million investment into Idaho.

"Meta's data center investment of nearly $1 billion will generate new jobs and foster innovative business and community opportunities within the state of Idaho," said Cody Allred, with Idaho Commerce.

In addition to creating jobs, Meta is also planning to fund a new water and sewer system for the City of Kuna. The company also has partnered with the Kuna School District to create STEM-based learning opportunities for students.