Meet the Republican incumbent for District 23 State Senate Seat

KUNA, Idaho — Three candidates are on the ballot for the Senate Seat in District 23. Democrat Paul Morgan and Constitution Party candidate Paul Smith will appear alongside six-term incumbent, Republican Todd Lakey.



We tried several times to contact both Paul Smith and Paul Morgan, but never got a response. They don't have public campaign websites, either.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"Well, every two years I do look at it and make sure that I'm enjoying it and that I feel like I'm being effective and that I am doing good things for my district and for the state," says Lakey.

As for Lakey, he says his experience in the legislature speaks for itself — currently serving as the Chair for the Judiciary & Rules committee.

He says he led the effort to revamp the state's public defender system.

"I bring solid experience into the legislature, leadership experience particularly. I think you need, to be an effective legislator, you need to have that trust and experience and I've built that over the years. So I can effectively represent our district and then my values align with my district," says Lakey.

Lakey tells me if he’s re-elected, one of his main focuses would be legislation that would improve Idaho's economy.

"From my perspective, it comes down to those Republican principles of less government, lower taxes. I think it's an accomplishment that Idaho is considered the least regulated state in the union and that we've really worked hard to reduce taxes. I think when we reduce taxes it gives people more money to spend how they choose," says Lakey.