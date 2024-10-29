Watch Now
Meet the Republican incumbent for District 23 State Senate Seat

Three candidates are on the ballot for the Senate Seat in District 23. Democrat Paul Morgan and Constitution Party candidate Paul Smith will appear alongside six-term incumbent, Republican Todd Lakey.
  • We tried several times to contact both Paul Smith and Paul Morgan, but never got a response. They don't have public campaign websites, either.

Three candidates are on the ballot for the Senate Seat in District 23 — Democrat Paul Morgan and Constitution Party candidate Paul Smith will appear alongside six-term incumbent, Republican Todd Lakey.

"Well, every two years I do look at it and make sure that I'm enjoying it and that I feel like I'm being effective and that I am doing good things for my district and for the state," says Lakey.

As for Lakey, he says his experience in the legislature speaks for itself — currently serving as the Chair for the Judiciary & Rules committee.

He says he led the effort to revamp the state's public defender system.

"I bring solid experience into the legislature, leadership experience particularly. I think you need, to be an effective legislator, you need to have that trust and experience and I've built that over the years. So I can effectively represent our district and then my values align with my district," says Lakey.

Lakey tells me if he’s re-elected, one of his main focuses would be legislation that would improve Idaho's economy.

"From my perspective, it comes down to those Republican principles of less government, lower taxes. I think it's an accomplishment that Idaho is considered the least regulated state in the union and that we've really worked hard to reduce taxes. I think when we reduce taxes it gives people more money to spend how they choose," says Lakey.

