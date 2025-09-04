Man dies in car crash that closed Kuna Mora Road

KUNA, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office has announced that one person is dead following a multi-vehicle car crash that closed eastbound travel on Kuna Mora Road on Thursday morning.

According to a news release, a 19-year-old male was driving a 1992 Honda Accord eastbound on Kuna Mora Road when they attempted to pass two vehicles using the westbound lane. While attempting to pass, the Honda Accord was struck by a 2012 Ford Edge heading in the opposite direction. A 2022 Toyota Camry was also struck following the initial collision.

The driver of the 1992 Honda Accord was pronounced dead on the scene. The Ada County Coroner has yet to release the identity of the deceased as they notify next of kin.

The driver of the Ford Edge, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, suffered minor injuries, as did the two occupants of the Toyota Camry. They were all transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction is investigating the collision. Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact Detective Huffaker at mhuffaker@adacounty.id.gov.