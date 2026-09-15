Kuna's license plate reader cameras come down after a request from the city

KUNA, Idaho — Axon license plate reader cameras that were installed across Kuna last month have been removed after the city asked the Ada County Sheriff’s Office to take them down.

The cameras were removed Sept. 8, according to the sheriff's office.

The move comes as cities across Idaho reconsider the use of license plate reader systems, including Axon and Flock cameras, following concerns from residents about privacy and surveillance.

“We don’t want mass surveillance in Kuna,” said Amy Schultz, who lives in Kuna.

WATCH | Hear what neighbors think about the Axon cameras coming down:

Kuna's Axon license plate reader cameras come down after a request from the city

Schultz previously interviewed with Idaho News 6 when the cameras were first installed in the community, voicing her opposition. She said she was surprised to learn they had recently been removed.

“I actually didn’t even hear that they were coming down... so I was like, well, was it the mayor, was it the sheriff, or did somebody you know vandalize them?” Schultz said.

Kuna Mayor Joe Stear asked the Ada County Sheriff’s Office to remove the cameras until "further legislative action is taken."

“That’s good news," Schultz said. "We did do a petition with Mayor Stear. It sounds like he was receptive to the concerns."

Concerns raised by residents focused on privacy and the potential abuse of the camera systems.

A social media post in the “Kuna Must Know” Facebook group got dozens of responses from neighbors — some said they supported the cameras, while others praised city leaders for responding to community concerns.

“I think that we should cling to the freedom that we currently have," Schultz said. "We don’t want to lose what we already have, and they’re trickling away slowly, and I don’t wanna see that happen in Idaho."

Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford shared the following statement:

“The Ada County Sheriff’s Office uses Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) technology as an investigative tool, not as a system for mass surveillance.

The ALPR cameras we utilize through Axon capture images of license plates and vehicles only when they pass through a camera’s field of view. They do not continuously track individuals, collect cell phone data or determine vehicle speed.

Access to ALPR data is limited to trained employees, and every search is documented through an immutable audit log. ACSO retains 100% ownership of its data, and Axon is prohibited from selling, mining or monetizing it.

Our use of ALPR technology is also governed by Idaho Code 49-1432, which establishes requirements for law enforcement access and use of ALPR data, including training and regular audits.

We know there are concerns about this technology, and we believe safeguards are necessary to make sure it’s used appropriately and doesn’t become a tool for widespread surveillance. As this technology and the laws surrounding it continue to change, we’ll keep looking closely at how we use it and make sure we’re doing so in a way that respects the privacy of Ada County citizens.” Sheriff Matt Clifford

Meanwhile, the city of Kuna provided the following statement on the topic:

"The City of Kuna has asked the Ada County Sheriff’s Office to reassess the ALPR tool and remove them from Kuna until further legislative action is taken. We encourage residents of Kuna to reach out to their Legislator to express their opinions and concerns over these tools." City of Kuna

Mayor Stear is expected to speak about the cameras during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.