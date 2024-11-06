Kuna voters approve $7.2 million school district levy

KUNA, Idaho — Voters in Kuna have approved the $7.2 million dollar Kuna School District levy, with current results showing that 59% are in favor of passing.



The levy was also on the ballot in the May election but failed.

The Kuna School District had to cut $2.5 million of the budget this year to account for the levy failing in May.

The money from the levy will be used over 2 years to fund teacher salaries, technology, and textbooks.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story.)

More funding is headed to the Kuna School District after early election results show voters approved of that $7.2 million school levy over two years.

I'm your Kuna neighborhood reporter Brady Caskey and I've been covering this issue for months. After previous levy attempts failed in May, the district tells me they had to cut $2.5 million from their budget this year.

RELATED: 'How does a district survive losing 60 staff': Kuna parents share concerns if school levy fails.

The new funding will be spread out over two years to help cover costs for teacher salaries, technology, and textbooks. Most of that money will maintain 37 existing teaching positions and add six more.

The Kuna School District tells me, "We are so grateful to the voters of the Kuna School District for passing our two-year supplemental levy. The grassroots efforts of moms, dads, business owners, and community members made all the difference."

Passing the levy allows the district to continue offering full-day kindergarten, keep block schedules at high schools, and reduce class sizes for the next two school years. Another takeaway from the election, roughly 13,000 more voters weighed in compared to the May primaries.