KUNA, Idaho — Kuna continues to grow as new developments are built and new neighbors move to town. The city was one of the fastest-growing in the country from 2024 to 2025, according to the US Census — But does that growth mean more students in Kuna schools?

Kuna School District Superintendent Marcus Myers says the district is preparing for future growth while also responding to a recent decline in enrollment.

“You’re going to see lots of growth happening in the community, and we have a plan to address that growth and a plan to closely monitor and make quick adjustments for that,” Myers said.

WATCH | Hear from Superintendent Marcus Myers about enrollment and planning for the future—

Kuna schools see a decline in enrollment, despite the city's rapid growth

Myers took over as superintendent a few months ago. He said the district saw about a 2% decline in student enrollment this year.

“We don’t see that same enrollment trend happening with school-age students as compared to the growth in the community,” Myers said.

The district had about 200 fewer students enrolled at the start of this school year compared with the same time last year.

“When we see that decline, we want to know why that’s taking place,” Myers said.

While official enrollment numbers will not be finalized until November, Myers said the decline is likely tied to homeschooling and charter schools.

“And we want to develop better partnerships with those charters to find out how we can work together better, because at the end of the day we still have that same goal for kids,” Myers said.

Even with enrollment down, the district expects new housing developments to eventually bring more families and students to Kuna.

“Right now we’re planning on about 0.5 students per front door, is what is the number we use with the city and with developers to gauge that. We continue to look at that number very carefully because based on current enrollment trends it might be a little less than that,” Myers said.

Those projections help schools prepare for more kids in classrooms.

Myers added that Kuna classrooms are full and not over capacity — though they keep close tabs on specific sections and classrooms that are right at capacity. The district does have room for more students.

In the next few years, the district has plans to potentially build a school on the east side of Meridian Road to address the influx of developments being built on that side of town — the new school would likely help with the logistical needs of transporting students far across town rather than capacity needs in the district.

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