Kuna School District finalizes plan to cut more than $2.5 million from its budget next year

KUNA, Idaho — The Kuna School District Board of Trustees finalized a plan to cut more than $2.5 million from the district's budget next year during a meeting Tuesday evening. The massive budget cuts come after voters failed to pass a supplemental levy in the recent May election.



The approved budget cuts include cutting more than 20 staff positions across the district.

There will also be cuts to curriculum spending, activities busing and field trips, early release busing and student device replacements.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“The board of trustees approved a budget for next year as presented, it includes $2.5 million in reductions,” said Allison Westfall, communications director for the Kuna School District.

She tells me that the newly approved budget includes cutting more than 20 staff positions across the district.

“Most of the cuts in positions, the individuals can be accommodated in another position in the district. Or maybe it's a position that has been open already and we are cutting it. But there are three positions where the individuals would be laid off or would need to find another opportunity,” added Westfall.

“I’m actually excited,” said Suzanne Ronge, an active parent in the Kuna school system.

She spoke out at Tuesday evening’s meeting and has two kids that would have been impacted by the closure of Hubbard Elementary.

“I’m thankful for the outcome as far as we don’t have to lose a school here in Kuna,” said Ronge.

“One of the topics of conversation has been Hubbard Elementary, so the board tonight approved a plan where students in the annex would move into the main part of the building, it will be tight,” said Westfall.

Allison tells me that moving students to the main building will keep them from being dispersed to different schools.

“So all the Kuna School District students will move in there and there is a community preschool program that will be displaced,” added Westfall.

As for Suzanne, she tells me that she hopes that these cuts will resonate with the community,

“So I'm hoping that this was a wake-up call. We came here as a community tonight. When the next bond or levy comes, we need it to pass. I don’t like paying taxes either, but we have to do it for our kids,” said Ronge.

