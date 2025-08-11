Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodKuna

Actions

Kuna School District considers meal price hike for 2025-2026 school year

kuna school district.png
Kuna School District
kuna school district.png
Posted

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Kuna School District may raise meal prices ahead of the 2025-2026 school year, with a meeting scheduled for Tuesday to discuss the necessity of the increase.

The Kuna School Board released the agenda packet for the meeting, which details the potential changes to meal prices. The presentation cites several reasons for the increase, including the district’s commitment to "100% scratch-cooked breakfast and approximately 80% scratch-cooked lunches."

Additionally, the presentation highlights that federal reimbursement for paid meals is only $0.42 per lunch, noting that current prices are not keeping pace with rising costs.

If approved, meal prices in the Kuna District could increase by approximately $0.10 to $0.25, depending on the school and meal. For example, a lunch at Kuna elementary schools, currently priced at $3.40, would rise to $3.55. Similarly, a high school lunch that currently costs $5.00 would increase to $5.25.

The school board will hear arguments for the increase and may vote on the proposal during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Kuna reporter Brady Caskey