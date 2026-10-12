KUNA, Idaho — Kuna voters will decide Nov. 3 whether to renew a $3.6 million supplemental school levy that district leaders say is critical to maintaining current teacher staffing levels, extracurricular programs, and a school resource officer position.

“On the November 3 ballot, there is a decision for maintaining our supplemental levy,” Kuna School District Superintendent Marcus Myers said.

The proposed levy would not increase the amount taxpayers are currently paying — which is $53.64 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.

“It is per dollar the exact amount of the previous two-year ask,” Myers said. “$3.6 million a year over the next two years funds about 40 current teachers and I say current because we’re maintaining our current teachers."

WATCH: Hear from Superintendent Marcus Myers about the levy

Kuna School District asks voters to renew $3.6 million supplemental levy

The levy also would support about 30 coaching stipends for extracurricular programs, and continue funding a school resource officer position.

“We’re excited that we can continue those great opportunities and those great services without asking for a dollar more because we’ve done some great work in using our fiscal dollars, every bit of our fiscal dollars wisely and responsibly while at the same time creating some incredible opportunities for kids,” Myers said.

If the levy doesn't pass, the district would likely have to cut the teaching positions, coaching stipends, and school resource officer position currently supported by those funds.

“It means we’re going to have to adjust some class sizes, it means we’ll have less teaching staff,” Myers said. “We would have to make some tough decisions and have some critical conversations.”

Myers said the district recently created a long-term strategy aimed at reducing reliance on supplemental levies in the future.

“There is a 10 year plan to really work on limiting as much taxpayer contribution as we can,” Myers said.

The district's current supplemental levy passed in 2024 with 58% voter approval — 17,861 Kuna voters weighed in on the proposal.

The supplemental levy requires a simple majority of 50% plus one vote to pass.

You can find more information on the supplemental levy here.