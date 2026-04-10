Kuna resident struggling with significant flooding as canals open up

KUNA, Idaho — Irrigation season is getting underway in the Treasure Valley, which is great for farmers, but one Kuna resident is not enjoying the waterways opening up.

Matt Charles has lived in Idaho his whole life and has been in his current home along Indian Creek since 2013. But in 2025, something changed.

As water started to be released into the canal near his home, it began overflowing the banks and flooding large swaths of his property.

WATCH: Kuna homeowner's property flooded as canals begin to open

Kuna homeowner struggles with flooding as irrigation season begins

“Right in here, you can see— it's still just running over the banks," demonstrated Charles, pointing at portions of his flooded backyard. "And it's going clear up under the deck and into the storage room underneath the house.”

Charles said he's always enjoyed living in the home with his dog, Major, but he says the irrigation issue is causing severe erosion. Matt said the same thing happened last spring, leaving him trudging through ponds on his property.

“I don’t think it needs to be running this high to where it floods me out,” added Charles.

What's worse, Matt told Idaho News 6 that no one seems to care. He has reached out to local entities in charge of the waterway and has yet to hear back regarding a solution to the flooding.

“Yeah, I can’t seem to get anybody to come down here to look at it and acknowledge it,” Charles said.

Neighborhood Reporter Isaiah Sharp reached out to the Boise Project Board of Control that oversees this canal, and has yet to hear back about how they will address the concern

As we've previously reported, irrigation districts in neighborhoods across the Treasure Valley go through several steps each spring to get things up and running. Oftentimes, irrigation season comes with temporary water shut-offs, pipe repairs, and other adjustments before individual sprinkler systems can be turned on.