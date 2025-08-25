Kuna Police deputy on motorcycle collides with a deer, sustains non-life-threatening injury

KUNA, Idaho — An on-duty Kuna Police motorcycle deputy was injured on Sunday morning, around 11 a.m., after striking a deer on Highway 21 near Grand Forest, reports the Kuna Police Department.

The officer, Tyson Jones, was on a traffic enforcement assignment as part of a joint operation with Eagle Police.

Jones suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision. He was later taken to a nearby hospital.

"We are also grateful to the citizens who stopped to provide aid, called dispatch, and remained with Deputy Jones until Ada County Paramedics arrived." - Kuna Police

Jones remains in stable condition and should be released from the hospital tonight.