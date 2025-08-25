Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodKuna

Actions

Kuna Police deputy on motorcycle collides with a deer, sustains non-life-threatening injury

Kuna Motorcycle Cop.png
Kuna Police
Kuna Motorcycle Cop.png
Posted

KUNA, Idaho — An on-duty Kuna Police motorcycle deputy was injured on Sunday morning, around 11 a.m., after striking a deer on Highway 21 near Grand Forest, reports the Kuna Police Department.

The officer, Tyson Jones, was on a traffic enforcement assignment as part of a joint operation with Eagle Police.

Jones suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision. He was later taken to a nearby hospital.

"We are also grateful to the citizens who stopped to provide aid, called dispatch, and remained with Deputy Jones until Ada County Paramedics arrived." - Kuna Police

Jones remains in stable condition and should be released from the hospital tonight.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Kuna reporter Brady Caskey