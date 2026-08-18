Kuna mom surprises son after returning from six-month deployment

KUNA, Idaho — It wasn't the return to class that had students cheering at Freemont Middle School on Tuesday — it was the return of a student's mother from a six-month deployment.

Kuna neighborhood reporter Brady Caskey was at the school filming a different story when he ran into Tareyn Kelly, a supply sergeant for the Idaho National Guard who spent the last six months in Washington, D.C.

She decided to surprise her son, Kaysen during lunch, and Idaho News 6 was there to see the moment.

Kelly has been with the Idaho National Guard for 17 years.