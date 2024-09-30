Kuna kids create connections in new Kuna Kavemen Booster Club mentorship program

KUNA, Idaho — A new mentorship program is connecting Kuna High School football players with elementary school kids in Kuna. The Kuna Kavemen Booster Club lets kids become members of 'The Tribe' and join the players on the field for the start of their games and for other events.



Tribe members write letters to their football players, stand next to them during the national anthem and can run out of the tunnel with the team at the start of the game.

Football player mentors also attend their Tribe Members events — things like sports games and piano recitals.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“You see growth more than anything, right? You see these high school kids develop leadership skills and mentorship skills,” says Beau Smith, the new Head Football Coach at Kuna High.

He started the Kuna Kavemen Booster Club as a way to connect his players with younger kids in the community.

“You can just see the impact these high school kids have on elementary school kids," says Smith. "We’ve kind of created this tribe mentality of like, you know, it’s not just about this family, that family — let’s build it up together."

Max Kettlitz is a senior at Kuna High and recruited his younger next-door neighbor to join The Tribe.

“It creates a bond between not only being neighbors, but also being best friends," says Kettlitz.

Booster club kids write each other letters, stand with their mentors during the national anthem, and can run with the team through the tunnel at the start of the game.

“It also helps create character for me. It helps me, you know, interact with the youth. My career plan, I plan on being a first-responder, so it helps me interact better with the community," says Kettlitz.

“He is just really shy and has a hard time making friends," says Danielle Hobbs, a Booster Club parent. "This was kind of a great way where he would have a really positive older role model, who is also almost like a big brother."

She has a son in 1st grade at Silver Trail Elementary. Hobbs tells me having him participate in this program helps get him out of his comfort zone.

“Initially I didn’t think he would run out in the tunnel but when he saw the other kids doing it, he then was excited about it and now he’s just like full on: 'when am I running through the tunnel? When are we going to the football games?'," says Hobbs.

“I want to see 100 kids on our sideline," added Smith. "I want them lining the tunnels, I want parents lining up wanting to get their kid in this program and seeing the benefits of it."