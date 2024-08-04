'It's a really wholesome place': Kuna community comes together for annual Kuna Days festival

KUNA, Idaho — The annual Kuna Days Festival brings thousands of people from all over the Treasure Valley to the heart of Kuna to connect with the community. The two-day event features local vendors, performances, contests and a fireworks show.



The Kuna Chamber of Commerce coordinates the event that they say draws over 30,000 people each year.

You can find more information about Kuna Days here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“You don’t find a parade and a gathering like you do in Kuna anywhere in Idaho,” says Brandon Forrey, who has lived in Kuna for 40 years.

“Man, Kuna Days is just a gathering of all the good old country folk, all the good people that support, you know, the betterment of our children and our community. It’s a really wholesome place,” says Forrey.

He tells me the event has grown and offers people an opportunity to connect as a community.

“But what it means to us is just a gathering to come together and unite,” added Forrey.

“Kuna Days is a great celebration of us being able to have the opportunity to share with the community our little town,” says Trina Neddo, the Vice President of the Kuna Chamber of Commerce.

She tells me Kuna Days gives small local businesses an opportunity to grow.

“A lot of our vendors are local vendors that we have, like little mom and pop shops where they’re making jam out of their home or we’ve got food vendors that just opened up their first store,” says Neddo.

Kuna’s population is on track to hit 35,000 people this year.

“We have a lot of new people that have moved into the community and with new people who haven’t grown here, you don’t know the culture that has existed for the last 50 years,” Neddo said.

Neddo tells me events like this can help newcomers understand and become a part of the community.

“They get to come into these individual vendors' tents and they can visit with that company, they can visit with the people born and raised in Kuna or people who have integrated into Kuna and as they get to do that, they get to meet their neighbors they get to meet businesses,” says Neddo. "As they get to do that, they are more a part of an acceptance of being a part of this community."