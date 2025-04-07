Idaho schools waiting for guidance as nationwide anti-DEI certification threatens federal funding

KUNA, Idaho — Waiting for guidance — that’s what Idaho schools are doing this week after President Donald Trump ordered K-12 schools to sign a certification against DEI initiatives.

That promise is essentially tied to federal funds, meaning schools will have to comply or risk losing money.

Last Thursday, the Department of Education sent a federal notice giving states and schools 10 days to sign and return the certification.

This is the latest escalation against DEI policies, which focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Schools and states that use illegal DEI practices could lose federal funding, including grants and contracts.

RELATED: K-12 schools must sign certification against DEI to receive federal money, administration says

The Kuna School District received $5.9 million in federal funds this year to cover costs for school meals, special education, and career technical education, among other expenses. That amount represents about 10% of their total budget.

All of that funding could be lost if the district doesn’t sign the certification, but they say they haven't heard anything from the state about the federal notice.

The Idaho State Board of Education says it is working with the Idaho Department of Education to offer guidance to school districts and charter schools on how to navigate the certificate.

A spokesperson for the board told me they do not know when that guidance will be finalized and sent to schools but that Idaho has received an additional 10 days to respond to this request. Idaho schools have until April 24 to sign and return the certification.