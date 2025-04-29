Drivers react to new traffic signal on one of Kuna's busiest roads

KUNA, Idaho — A new traffic light in Kuna is improving safety along Avalon Street, one of the city's busiest roads.

The City of Kuna upgraded the Avalon and Kay Street intersection with $1.12 million they secured through the ITD Initiatives Program Grant.

"Just the last 20 years, this place has really taken off," says Bill Doughty, who moved to Kuna in 1963. He has witnessed the number of traffic signals in town grow along with the population.

"We've never had street lights before, so it's kind of cool, but I did notice that it does backup traffic on the main road a little bit, but it does help you get onto the main road from the side streets," Doughty said.

The upgrade makes it easier for drivers to turn from side streets, coming from places like the post office and Albertsons, onto the main road.

"Prior to that light going in, I'd go to the post office and try to get back onto the highway, and it would take a while because there was no way because of the traffic," Doughty said.

"I'm happy with it, yeah... So it just helps to make it safer for everybody, (for) pedestrians and people driving," says Laura Lagier, a Kuna resident.

The new traffic signal brings Kuna's total to 22, including both pedestrian crossings and stop lights.

"Over time, people will get used to it. It's a start, I'm sure we're gonna have a lot more at many of the other corners as this city grows," Doughty said.