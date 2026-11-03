Annual toy drive honors 11-year-old Daniel Cook killed in 2013 Kuna school bus crash

KUNA, Idaho — It’s been nearly 13 years since a Kuna school bus crashed with a dump truck at an intersection in Kuna, killing 11-year-old Daniel Cook and injuring four other kids. Now, Daniel’s family is keeping his legacy alive by organizing a way to give back to Kuna kids.

“It was a tragic, horrible day, and Kuna stepped up for our family. They were there for us," said Daniel's Mom, Robin Birch.

Birch and Daniel's dad, Rob Cook, experienced the unthinkable when their son was killed in the 2013 school bus accident.

WATCH | Hear from Daniel's parents about the toy drive—

Annual toy drive honors 11-year old Daniel Cook killed in 2013 school bus crash

“When days like that transpire in one’s life, you remember the details," said Rob Cook.

One of those details Cook says he’ll never forget was a note left at the intersection for Daniel.

“And it said, 'Dear Daniel, I’m so sorry this happened to you. I remember in fourth, fifth, and sixth grade when the kids would pick on me on the bus, you would let me sit with you. I hope to see you in heaven someday, Tanner',” said Cook.

Daniel is now buried at the Kuna Cemetery.

“I am grateful to have had 11 years with that young man to be his daddy," said Cook.

But his family takes what is a tough time of year for them and turns it into an opportunity to give back to the community that supported them through the tragedy.

“It just still amazes me today how at the toy drive we will have people come up to us and talk to us about Daniel and how they remember him, and it really helps, it really helps this time of year," said Birch.

So now, every year they host a toy drive in Daniel’s honor that goes directly to help kids in Kuna schools.

“Daniel taught those around him that two seconds of kindness can change a life," said Cook. “One of the greatest fears of parents who lose a child is that their child will be forgotten, and we know he won’t be."

The toy drive will be on the anniversary of the crash, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Ridley’s parking lot in Kuna. The family says new unwrapped toys, clothes, and monetary donations are appreciated.