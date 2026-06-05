America 250 mural unveiled at the VFW in Kuna

KUNA, Idaho — On Friday afternoon, the City of Kuna, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7019, the Kuna Arts Commission, and muralist Julie Bloomfield gathered to unveil a new mural on the VFW building to honor America's 250th birthday.

Based in eastern Idaho, Bloomfield says she was drawn to the project because it will honor veterans for generations to come.

"I feel like it impacts people— just the simple message of it all— it stands for the USA and everything that it represents," explained Bloomfield of the mural's message.

“We are so grateful to live in this, the greatest country on earth. As we celebrate America's 250th birthday, it is our honor to have the opportunity to have this beautiful piece of art grace our wonderful city," said Joe Stear, Mayor of Kuna.

The City of Kuna is scheduled to host a variety of celebrations on the Fourth of July, including the main celebration at Fisher Park that will include music, food trucks, and fireworks.

Learn more: City of Kuna Fourth of July Celebration