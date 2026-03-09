620-acre data center planned for Kuna sparks concerns over power rates

KUNA, Idaho — Another data center is coming to Kuna — this time a 620-acre project called the Gemstone Technology Park, which will transform farmland into a massive data processing campus — leaving some neighbors concerned they may end up paying more for their power because of it.

"You might be able to live with it," said Sherry Agnew, who has lived on the land right next door for about 25 years.

Last year, the city of Kuna approved a rezoning that paved the way for the new data center to be built in her neighborhood.

Agnew reached out to Kuna's Neighborhood Reporter Brady Caskey after seeing his recent report about a lawmaker proposing legislation to protect Idaho residents from footing the bill for higher electricity rates or costly infrastructure caused by large power consumers. Some other states are already facing those issues.

“I’m just worried being a senior citizen, I don’t want my power rates to go up,” she said.

Agnew took Brady along the boundary of her property to show the scale of the project, pointing out large power poles and concrete bases staged and ready for installation.

“I’m hoping it won’t be too bad, but when you think of it on the scale that it’s gonna be it’s just mind-boggling,” she said.

House Bill 756 would require any new power user needing 20 megawatts or more — such as the Gemstone Technology Park — to pay for infrastructure themselves and ensure rate increases aren’t passed on to other customers.

Agnew wants to see that bill signed into law.

“That we can get a law on the books to help with this, the rate increases, especially for a single rate payers,” Agnew said. “I think maybe they should put something in for senior citizens, who it might run them out — they might have to move because of that, I don’t know.”