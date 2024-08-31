2nd Annual Kuna Stampede rodeo promotes western heritage in Idaho

KUNA, Idaho — The Kuna Stampede Rodeo kicks off Friday night, promoting western heritage in Idaho. The two-day rodeo will have a variety of events and vendors for visitors to explore.



You can buy tickets to the Kuna Stampede Rodeo at the door.

This is the second year of the Kuna Stampede being a 501c3 non-profit.

Parking is incredibly limited at the event, so those who utilize ride-share options will be rewarded with a free drink token.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"We really came out of a dream to help people see Western heritage." Megan McMullen, the Secretary for the Kuna Stampede

She tells me that events like this help keep small-town traditions alive.

"We are in for a good time, a two day rodeo." Chris Howard Business Development Manager

"I grew up here in Kuna in the 80s, it was a very small rural community and that is kind of dying out a little bit. So our goal is just to keep that going, to get people in touch bring them out here to see what it is, what the Cowboys do, how the animals work and there's some amazing stuff that's gonna go on out here." says McMullen

He tells me they're expecting about 3,500 visitors per night... with a variety of events and vendors to explore.

"We've got mutton busting, we have like Junior bull riding and then we've got all of the rodeo events. We've got barrel racing, tie down roping, steer wrestling, regular bull riding so yeah the fans have a lot to do. We've also got a Kidzone." Howard

This is the second year of the Kuna Stampede being a 501c3 non-profit.

"As a non-profit when we have events like this and we have an opportunity to, you know, make money and bring in money, that goes right back into our community into different types of donations we're able to do and ways that we can give back." Howard

As part of that goal, limited edition Kuna Stampede belt buckles will be raffled off each night to support local charities.