Wood River non-profit aims to extend its outreach of nonlethal methods to deter wolves

WOOD RIVER VALLEY, Idaho — A Wood River Valley non-profit is working to extend its outreach and promote the coexistence of livestock and wolves in their area.

The Wood River Wolf Project believes that wolves are essential for North American ecosystems, and they want wolves to exist in the Wood River Valley Forever.

In order to accomplish their goals, they work with five producers in the area and promote the use of non-lethal wolf deterrents such as flashing lights and loud noises. They also focus on tracking, camera trapping, and data research.

They say their biggest impediment to their work currently is a bill Gov. Brad Little recently signed into law that could lead to the killing of 90% of the state's wolves.

“The fear is that with hunting expanding in our area, and it just opened up here in our game management units here on August 1, that we will see increased depredations as packs are fractured, and wolves will be killed which is really unfortunate,” said Logan Miller with the Wood River Wolf Project.

The Wood River Wolf Project said that they only exist because their community wants them there, and those non-lethal deterrents can be an effective way to help livestock and wolves coexist.